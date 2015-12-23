** Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index shrugging off negative forecast from Micron Tech, gaining 0.5 pct, and putting its advance off Aug low back on track

** Despite MU losing 3.8 pct today, over 80 pct of index components are now green with SunEdison, Qorvo , Marvell Tech, and Applied Materials all up over 2 pct

** NVIDIA up 0.4 pct today is index's top performer in 2015 with 64 pct gain YTD

** SOX still down 2.4 pct YTD, but up 11.3 pct QTD post the late summer/early fall volatility

** Early Dec breakout to 5-month high quickly stalled as SOX came back under its 200-DMA. Chart: reut.rs/1QHW4Ar

** However, index managed to stabilize in mid-Dec without violating mid-Nov low, at 641.39, or support line from Aug low, now 645

** Action appears bullish given index now reclaiming 200-DMA amid broad internal rally and despite MU news

** SOX above 672.87 should clear way to 693.13 then at least 710/714.09 area for a gap fill, and to meet an internal resistance line

** Reversal below 650/641 support, however, should turn the trend down again (Messaging: terence.gabriel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)