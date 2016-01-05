BRIEF-Nvidia CEO's 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million
* CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's FY 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $10 million in fy 2016
Jan 5 Suncor Energy
* Chief Executive says indication this week is that majority of Canadian Oil Sands shareholders are going to support Suncor offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's FY 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $10 million in fy 2016
* Aetna Inc - CEO Mark T. Bertolini's total compensation for 2016 was $18.7 million versus $17.3 million in 2015