** Market Vectors Gaming ETF chart suggests new lows
coming in early 2016 given its near 2-year run of lower peaks
and troughs remains firmly in place
** Since peaking in early 2014, BJK has been a bad bet
losing 46 pct amid poor industry fundamentals and a devastating
slow-down in Macau gambling revenue
** Although BJK is still above its late Sep low, prevailing
bear trend channel remains intact. Chart: reut.rs/1MTRgQJ
** 40-WMA and channel resistance capped choppy spring/summer
recovery leading to new lows
** Fall 2015 snap back also failed shy of this resistance,
leading to fresh weakness
** Weekly MACD now rolling over again, and once $29.16 gives
way, ETF can fall to $25.63 and below
** Strength should still be counter-trend, but weekly close
above $34.50/$34.76 would penetrate resistance and break pattern
of declining peaks
** Top holdings by pct TNA end-of-Nov include Las Vegas
Sands Corp, Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment
Group, Paddy Power, and WYNN Resorts
