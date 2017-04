Jan 8 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TRINITY HEALTH CREDIT GROUP- WEEK OF 568,000 Aa3/AA-/AA COMPOSITE ISSUE 01/11 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY- HOSPITAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS-SERIES 2016MI STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016CT IDAHO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016D MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016MD MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/11

Day of Sale: 01/12 CHICAGO GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 500,000 // $498,140M TAX EXEMPT REFUNDING 01/11 $1,860M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2031 TERM: 2035, 2038 REMARK: ROP: 1/11

TAXABLE SERIES DUE: 2020

BBB+/BBB+/A-

Day of Sale: 01/12 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 500,000 // FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 01/11 (SUTTER HEALTH) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/13 SOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 395,000 Aa3/AA/AA- DISTRICT CERTIFICATES OF 01/11 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 01/12 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 300,000 // HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 01/11 (BEAUMONT HEALTH CREDIT GROUP) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 EL CAMINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 198,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, 01/11 CALIFORNIA) ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 DELAWARE TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 180,000 Aa2/AA+/ TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM SENIOR 01/11 REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 1/11

Day of Sale: 01/12 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 176,000 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 01/11 SAN DIEGO TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: $146MM SERIES 2016A TAX EXEMPT

$30 SERIES 2016B TAXABLE

Day of Sale: 01/13 DESERT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 175,000 Aa2/AA-/ (RIVERSIDE AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES, 01/11 CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 ALASKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 158,175 A1//A+ SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 150,000 A3/A+/A TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 01/11 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 145,630 Aaa/AAA/NR UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND 01/11 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 01/14 BUILD NYC RESOURCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 140,640 // TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 (NEW YORK LAW SCHOOL PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 TAMPA BAY WATER, FLORIDA WEEK OF 133,380 Aa1/AA+/AA+ UTILITY SYSTEM & TAXABLE UTILITY 01/11 SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 01/12 STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 128,405 // (SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, STATE OF 01/11 CALIFORNIA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 SAN JOSE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 120,000 Aa2/AA/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/11 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/14 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT WYANDOTTE COUNTY WEEK OF 116,600 Aa3/A+/ KANSAS CITY PUBLIC UTILITY SYSTEM 01/11 REVENUE 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/13 ROUND ROCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 105,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/11 SCHOOL BUILDING UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/13 SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2016 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/14 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 97,426 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 2016 01/11 SERIES A (NON-AMT) (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/11 GEORGETOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 96,825 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 2016-1 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA-

Day of Sale: 01/13 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 96,275 A2/A+/A- DEVELOPMENT (PAID) 01/11 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A & B 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2031 TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND WEEK OF 95,205 Aa1/AA+/NR COMMUNITY AFFAIRS 01/11 $35,000M SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, 2016 SERIES A (NON-AMT) $60,205M SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2039, 2046

Day of Sale: 01/14 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 88,695 Aa3/AA/NR AUTHORITY 01/11 HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 01/12 PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA UNIFIED WEEK OF 85,000 A2// SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/11 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (REFUNDING PROJECT) 2016 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/13 LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 79,582 Aaa// TEXAS 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2040 TERM: 2016 CABS: 2020-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

STEP COUPONS

Day of Sale: 01/12 BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 70,000 A1/A+/

HIO 01/11 GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2021-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 01/14 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 69,240 Aa1/AA+/ CONSISTING OF: 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX ROAD GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: UT ROAD DUE: 2017-2019 & 2021-2041

UT REFUNDING DUE: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 01/12 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 66,000 A2/A+/ SENIOR TOLL ROAD REVENUE BONDS 01/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 01/11 HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 58,575 NR/NR/BBB+ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 01/11 SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A (LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/14 BALL STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF WEEK OF 55,650 Aa3/AA-/ TRUSTEES HOUSING DINING REVENUE 01/11 2016 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 01/13 SANTA-BARBARA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 51,935 // DISTRICT 01/11 (SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 COUNTY OF DELAWARE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 49,000 Aa1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 01/14 CENTRAL ARIZONA WATER CONSERVATION WEEK OF 48,000 Aa2/AA+/AA DISTRICT WATER DELIVER 0&M 01/11 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 BEAUFORT-JASPER WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 44,895 Aa1/AA/ AUTHORITY, SOUTH CAROLINA 01/11 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES A AND B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES A 25-31

SERIES B 18-25 FORWARD SETTLEMENT

Day of Sale: 01/12 DOUGLAS COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 44,360 Aa2// UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 497 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2035 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 40,000 // ENVIRONMENT CDA REFUNDING 01/11 JEFFERSON PARISH 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/14 COUNTY OF DAVIDSON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 39,100 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 01/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 01/13 FRISCO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 37,900 Aa3/AA-/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 01/11 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS & TAXABLE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2037

Day of Sale: 01/13 GLEN ROCK BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 36,390 /AA+/ EDUCATION 01/11 BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 KENTWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 35,000 // KENT COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING AND 01/11 SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/12 SOUTH MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL WEEK OF 33,660 NR/AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATE AD VALOREM 01/11 TAX FIRST MORTGAGE 2016, INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 01/12 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 30,000 // FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/11 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $15,000M SERIES 2016 A BONDS (NON-AMT) $15,000M SERIES 2016 A PAC BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 01/13 COUNTY OF WARREN, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA+/ DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT- 01/11 TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL BUILDING REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 SOUTH CAROLINA ST HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1// AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MORTGAGE 01/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: ROP: 1/12

Day of Sale: 01/13 LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 29,250 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/11 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 01/11 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,000 // MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/13 2016 REFUNDIING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 29,000 // PARTICIPATION EVIDENCING THE 01/11 DIRECT, UNDIVIDED FRACTIONAL INTERESTS OF THE OWNERS THEREOF IN LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY THE KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (2008 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION REFINANCING) MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD , ILLINOIS WEEK OF 28,465 A1/AA/NR SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 01/13 SCHOOL BOARD OF PASCO COUNTY WEEK OF 26,000 A1/NR/A+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 01/13 CITY OF GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA COMBINED ENTERPRISE SYSTEM REVENUE 01/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF CLEBURNE, TEXAS WEEK OF 24,900 NR/AA/AA- (JOHNSON COUNTY) 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 CITY OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 22,250 Aa3/AA/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT SALES TAX 01/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 01/13 WEST LAFAYETTE SEWAGE WORKS WEEK OF 22,000 // MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 01/11 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 21,000 A1/AAA/ BUILDING AUTHORITY LOTTERY CAPITAL 01/11 IMPROVEMENT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 01/14 CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 18,675 A1/A+/ GENERAL RECEIPTS REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2018-2030 MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 18,635 Aa3/AA-/ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING 01/11 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 01/14 LACEY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 18,010 /A/ OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING 01/11 SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016

MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/12 CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,895 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 01/13 COOPERSVILLE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 16,205 Aa1// MICHIGAN, COUNTIES OF OTTAWA AND 01/11 MUSKEGON, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) ALUM ROCK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA GENERAL 01/11 OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION SEIRES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/14 FINANCE AUTHORITY OF LONG BEACH WEEK OF 12,000 /AA-/AA- COURTHOUSE DEMOLITION PROJECT- 01/11 LEASE REVENUE BNDS-SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/13 MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOL, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 10,325 Aa1// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 01/12 CATASAUQUA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A-/ LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 01/11 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: INSURED

Day of Sale: 01/12 IMLAY CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,815 Aa1// MICHIGAN 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION CURRENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2021 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

(QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/13 UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 01/11 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2034 SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,400 // OFFICE OF EDUCATION REFUNDING 01/11 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICATION 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/13 NORTHWEST LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,200 Aa2// BOARD OF EDUCATION HAMILTON & 01/11 BUTLER COUNTIES, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT (UNLIMITED TAX) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2033-2037

Day of Sale: 01/13 GRANVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,020 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 01/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 01/13 VILLAGE OF CRESTWOOD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,000 // (COOK COUNTY) GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/11 BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SEYMOUR COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,765 /AA-/ OUTAGAMIE AND SHAWNO COUNTIES 01/11 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 01/12 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,285 // DISTRICT NUMBER 60-C GRUNDY & 01/11 KENDALL COUNTIES ILLINOIS SARATOGA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/14 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,260 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: RATINGS: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 01/12 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,165 /AA/ DISTRICT #304 01/11 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/12 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,085 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 23 UNLIMITED TAX 01/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUQLIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /BBB+/

Day of Sale: 01/13 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,870 // LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston REMARK: RATINGS: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 01/12 MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,750 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/14 PIKE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,450 Aa1// GEORGIA 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 01/12 SPRINGS-FORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,200 // PENNSYLVANIA 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 01/13 MID VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,185 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/11 FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 01/14 ALMONT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, COUNTIES WEEK OF 7,090 /AA-/ OF LAPEER, ST. CLAIR, MACOMB AND 01/11 OAKLAND, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/14 MICHIGAN CITY AREA SCHOOLS WEEK OF 7,025 /AA+/NR TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 01/12 GIDDING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 A1// TEXAS 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/11 CHARLOTTE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,965 Aa1// EATON COUNTY, 2016 REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #2536 WEEK OF 6,910 // GRANADA HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN PUBLIC 01/11 SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 01/13 PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN, WEEK OF 6,575 /AA-/ IONA, CLINTON & EATON COUNTIES, 01/11 2016 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/11 COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,550 /A+/ NO. 226, BYRON ILLINOIS 01/11 OGLE COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION CURRENT REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 01/14 CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,500 /AA-/

COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW & JACKSON, 01/11 2016 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/13 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF HENDERSON WEEK OF 6,455 NR/NR/NR STATE UNIVERSITY, ARKANSAS 01/11 STUDENT FEE SECURED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2018-2032

Day of Sale: 01/13 SISTERS FULL FAITH AND CREDIT WEEK OF 6,135 A2// REFUNDING 2016, OREGON 01/11 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 01/14 COUNTY OF GREENE WEEK OF 5,800 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/12 SPRING CREEK, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,530 A2// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 01/11 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/11 STERLING CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,250 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

UL: A

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF PETAL, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 4,905 /A+/ WATER AND SEWER REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 01/14 SUNFIELD MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,670 NR/NR/NR NO. 1, TEXAS 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 01/11 DRYDEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,625 /AA-/ CURRENT REFUNDING UNLIMITED TAX 01/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

(QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/13 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 4,205 /A-/ MILLSTADT COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED 01/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 160, REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS CONSISTING OF: $3,205M - SERIES A $1,000M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/14 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #803, WEEK OF 4,100 Aa2// WHEATON AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 01/11 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 01/11 VILLAGE OF GROSSE POINTE SHORES WEEK OF 3,395 /AAA/ COUNTIES OF WAYNE AND MACOMB 01/11 MICHIGAN 2016 REFUNDING BONDS LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago UNION TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 3,105 NR/AA/ (HUNTERDON COUNTY), NEW JERSEY 01/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 01/13 CITY OF BONHAM, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,620 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/11 ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2030 TERM: 2016 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 01/11 WHITEHALL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,655 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 01/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 01/14 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 820 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 01/11 2005-45 (KONA ROAD/HOLIDAY) IMPROVEMENT AREA B 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/12

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,444,983 (in 000's)