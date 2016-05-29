May 29 Suncor Energy Inc
* Announced restart of operations after its facilities were
shut in Canadian wildfire
* Said start-up in its base plant and MacKay river site is
under way, and "initial production" is expected to be up by the
end of the week
* Said Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor, is in process of
planning its return to operations
* Announced the restart began with resuming "initial
production" in Firebag site last week
* Said it will move 3,500 more people in the coming week to
support its return to operations
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto)