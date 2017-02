June 1 ConocoPhillips * Spokesman says expects 600 workers at its Surmont project in Canada's fire-stricken oil sands region by week's end, up from 350 last Friday * ConocoPhillips spokesman says has "no confirmed date for production to resume" at Surmont, hopes to have more concrete timeline within 48 hours Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Calgary, Alberta)