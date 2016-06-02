BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
June 2 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo Jr, speaking on a conference call with analysts on Thursday:
* Said could make acquisitions worth as much as C$3.5 billion
* Said company could be a consolidator in Brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)