June 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executives spoke on a conference call with analysts:

* Valeant says it has repaid $730M debt in 2016; payments scheduled to pay further $273M

* Company is re-recruiting employees, attracting new talent

* Company looking to make non-core asset sales, deal with pricing issues

* Valeant says second quarter performance will be better than first quarter