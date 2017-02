June 9 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 497,510 Aaa/AAA/AA+ FACILITIES CORPORATION 06/13 STATE CLEAN WATER & DRINKING WATER REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS (NYC MUNICIPAL WATER FINANCE AUTHORITY-PROJECTS-SECOND RESOLUTION BONDS), SERIES 2016A SUBORDINATED SRF BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: MONDAY

Day of Sale: 06/14 METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS WEEK OF 375,030 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 06/13 AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $351,230M SERIES 2016A (AMT) $ 23,800M SERIES 2016B (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2036

Day of Sale: 06/14 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 333,055 NR/BBB+/BBB+ CORPORATION 06/13 (PURPLE LINE LIGH RAIL PROJECT) PRIVATE ACTIVITY REVENUE BONDS (GREEN BONDS) CONSISTING OF: $100,000M (RSA) SERIES 2016A $ 23,320M (FCP) SERIES 2016B $ 27,480M (SLP) SERIES 2016C $171,255M (AP) SERIES 2016D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2023-2051

Day of Sale: 06/13 THE COUNTY OF COOK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 300,000 A2/AA-/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/13 SERIES 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/14 PERALTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 155,000 Aa3/AAA/ ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 138,405 Aa1/AAA/AAA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 06/13 INFRASTRUCTURE STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 06/14 SOUTH CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 123,450 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 06/13 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A AND B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/15 RED RIVER EDUCATIONAL HEALTH WEEK OF 74,720 Baa2/BBB+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE 06/13 ST. EDWARDS UNIVERSITY 2016 IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2046

Day of Sale: 06/14 LAKE STEVENS, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 70,545 Aa1/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT-SNOHOMISH COUNTY 06/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035 REMARK: WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTY

Day of Sale: 06/16 HOBART BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 67,190 /AA+/ AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 06/13 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: (ST. INTERCEPT)/A (UNDERLYING)

Day of Sale: 06/13 JORDAN VALLEY WATER CONSERVANCY WEEK OF 64,320 NR/AA+/AA+ DISTRICT, UTAH 06/13 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2016B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/16 UTAH COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 57,275 Aa1/AA+/ HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 06/13 SERIES 2016A (IHC HEALTH SERVICES, INC.) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/14 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 57,050 // NEWARK 06/13 CITY-SECURED POLICE FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SOUTH WARD POLICE FACILITY), SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LANCASTER AGENCY SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 51,825 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 06/13 COMBINATION REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 06/14 KLAMATH INTERCOMMUNITY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 50,000 // AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING SKY 06/13 LANES MEDICAL 2016 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/14 SANTA CRUZ COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 47,600 /A+/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY 06/13 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/16 IDAHO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 45,000 NR/BB+/ REVENUE REFUNDING MADISON MEMORIAL 06/13 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis REMARK: 9/1/2037

Day of Sale: 06/15 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 44,015 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/13 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/14 RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 42,260 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS, 06/13 2016 SERIES D (NON-AMT) & SERIES E (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2026-2046 AND

Day of Sale: 06/16 CENTRAL VALLEY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 40,485 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT-SPOKANE COUNTY 06/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2034 REMARK: WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTY

Day of Sale: 06/15 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 40,095 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 06/13 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/16 THE EDMOND PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,055 /AA-/ (EDMOND, OKLAHOMA) 06/13 SALES TAX AND UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS), SERIES 2016 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/14 SCRANTON REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,000 // GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE 06/13 (32MM TAX EXEMPT/7MM TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 18-28

Day of Sale: 06/15 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 36,800 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION, 06/13 TEXAS STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING CHRIST II, L.L.C. - TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY- CORPUS CHRISTI PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/14 WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP HEALTH CARE WEEK OF 35,000 Aa3// DISTRICT 06/13 ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA-2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/15/16

Day of Sale: 06/16 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 34,315 Aa2/AA-/NR CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, 06/13 SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/13 MT. PLEASANT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 32,825 // MICHIGAN ISABELLA COUNTY 06/13 CONSISTING OF: $26,000M SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, SERIES I $ 6,825M REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/13 GLENDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 30,000 /A+/ UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #205 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2035 REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) CAROLINA BEACH, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 28,215 // ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS REVENUE BONDS 06/13 SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/15 CITY OF DONNA, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,540 NR/A/NR (A HOME RULE CITY LOCATED IN 06/13 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) COMBINATION TAX AND INTERNATIONAL TOLL BRIDGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 WILLIAM S. HART UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 26,305 Aa2// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/13 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/14 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,445 Aa2// NUMBER 365-U, WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS 06/13 (VALLEY VIEW) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago LA VEGAS, NEAVAD (CITY OF) WEEK OF 23,500 // TOURISM IMPROVEMENT DITRICT 06/13 (SYMPHONY PARK) SALES TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/16 WEST SACRAMENTO SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 22,000 /A/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING 2016 06/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/16 WAVERLY TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 19,525 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/13 COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS (KEYSTONE COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/13 DESERT WATER AGENCY FINANCE WEEK OF 19,325 // CORPORATION, CALIFORNIA 06/13 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 06/16 WAWASEE COMMUNITY CORPORATION WEEK OF 19,010 /AA+/A+ NEW ELEMENTARY & REMODELING 06/13 /EXP/EXP BUILDING CORPORATION REFUNDING AND NEW MONEY MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/13 ROSEVILLE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,275 /AA/ (CALIFORNIA) 06/13 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 06/15 BURLINGAME FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 17,075 /AA+/ CALIFORNIA 06/13 WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/14 BOROUGH OF HOPATCONG WEEK OF 16,410 /AA+/ IN THE COUNTY OF SUSSEX, STATE OF 06/13 NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/14 VACAVILLE SUCCESSOR AGENCY TAXABLE WEEK OF 16,000 /A+/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING 2016 A-T 06/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/14 SCHOOL BOARD OF ST. LUCIE COUNTY, WEEK OF 16,000 A1// FLORIDA 06/13 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/16 INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY HOUSING WEEK OF 14,655 A1/NR/AA- AND DINING SYSTEM 06/13 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 06/16 CRAWFORD COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 13,000 Baa1/A/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/13 (ALLEGHENY COLLEGE) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2028-2036 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 12,910 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE SANTA 06/13 ROSA COMMUNITY HEALTH 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 06/14 MARSHALL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 12,070 A2/AA/ ALABAMA 06/13 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WARRANTS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta TERM: 2042 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A3

Day of Sale: 06/15 LA PAZ COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 12,010 /AA/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE REVENUE 06/13 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+ (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF MT. VERNON WATERWORKS WEEK OF 11,395 NR/NR/NR REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/13 OF 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis TERM: 2017 REMARK: $100M MIN DENOMS TOWN OF BERLIN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 10,695 NR/AA+/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/13 ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 06/14 LANCASTER REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 10,610 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 06/13 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TAXABLE MGR: Hilltop Securities, Dallas. SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 06/14 CITY OF HARTFORD, WASHINGTON AND WEEK OF 10,400 // DODGE COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016A AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 10,305 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY 06/13 OF MOORPARK 2016 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/16 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/13 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2046 SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 9,995 NR/AA-/NR AUTHORITY 06/13 CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2017-2044

Day of Sale: 06/13 OWEN J. ROBERTS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,320 Aa2// CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/14 FORSAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,180 /AAA/ (HOWARD AND MITCHELL COUNTIES, 06/13 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 06/13 CHILLICOTHE R-11 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,050 /AA+/ MISSOURI, LIVINGSTON COUNTY, 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 06/14 PORTLAND WATER DISTRICT, MAINE WEEK OF 8,990 Aa3/A+/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 06/13 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 TERM: 2031, 2036

Day of Sale: 06/15 STAMFORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,250 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 06/13 IN JONES AND HASKELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/14 ELYSIAN FIELDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL- WEEK OF 7,880 // DISTRICT 06/13 ULIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/13 EGG HARBOR CITY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,400 /AA/ BOARD OF EDUCATION REVENUE BNDS 06/13 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2033 CITY OF BROKEN ARROW WEEK OF 6,595 // GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING, 06/13 SERIES 2016C MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/13 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,470 /AA/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 167 06/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS AND REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 06/16 WEST MIFFLIN GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,215 /AA/ REFUNDING 2016 06/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/14 ASHLAND PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION WEEK OF 6,100 NR/BB+/ REVENUE KANSAS 2016 06/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 06/13 NORTHEAST SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,980 /A+/ ERIE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/14 KANKAKEE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,800 /A+/ BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS COMMUNITY 06/13 HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 307, REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/13 SAUQUOIT VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,685 NR/A/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 06/13 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 06/14 CITY OF PARAGOULD, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 5,615 NR/NR/NR WATER, SEWER AND ELECTRIC 06/13 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/13 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,530 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 15, TEXAS 06/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2037 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: BBB

Day of Sale: 06/14 BILLINGS, MONTANA WEEK OF 5,000 // TAX INCREMENT URBAN RENEWAL BONDS, 06/13 SERIES 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 06/13 PORT JERVIS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,975 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 06/13 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 06/14 CITY OF HARTFORD, WASHINGTON AND WEEK OF 4,885 // DODGE COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 06/13 WATER AND ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016C MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,835 Aa3/NR/ NO 458 REFUNDING 2016B KANSAS 06/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026

Day of Sale: 06/13 ST. CLAIRSVILLE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 4,690 NR/AA/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 06/13 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS:A2/NR/NR

Day of Sale: 06/16 BOROUGH OF AMBRIDGE WEEK OF 4,640 // BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A&B OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/14 EAST ROCKAWAY PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 4,545 // REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016 06/13 NEW YORK MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF ONALASKA WEEK OF 4,525 // LA CROSSE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/14 COAHOMA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,585 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: DUE: 2018-2020 AND 2035-2037

Day of Sale: 06/16 WESTBY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,895 /AA-/ LA CROSSE, MONROE AND VERNON 06/13 COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/15 LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA (CITY OF) WEEK OF 2,710 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 06/13 2006-1 1S-CC MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/13 SEVEN HILLS CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 2,620 NR/NR/ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BOND 06/13 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/16 ELIZABETH FORWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,465 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016B 06/13 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2034 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/15 PORTER TOWNSHIP HIGH SBC CAPITAL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/A APPRECIATION BONDS 06/13 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2028-2030

Day of Sale: 06/14 CITY OF NIAGARA, MARINETTE COUNTY, WEEK OF 1,900 MIG 1// WISCONSIN 06/13 WATER SYSTEM AND SEWERAGE SYSTEM REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016A MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified ELIZABETH FORWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,645 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016C 06/13 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2034-2036 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/15 LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa1// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 06/13 (CALUMET, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES) GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2022 BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 06/13 ROCK AND GREEN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 06/15 VACAVILLE SUCCESSOR AGENCY TAX WEEK OF 1,500 /A+/ ALLOCATION REFUNDING 2016A 06/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/14 CITY OF NEWARK, OHIO WEEK OF 1,100 NR/NR/NR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT (GENERAL 06/13 OBLIGATION-LIMITED TAX) BAN, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 06/13 SUN PRAIRIE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 995 // DANE AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES, 06/13 WISCONSIN TAXABLE NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES (THE "NOTES") MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017

Day of Sale: 06/13 CITY OF NIAGARA, MARINETTE COUNTY, WEEK OF 920 // WISCONSIN 06/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2016B MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,532,985 (in 000's)