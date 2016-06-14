June 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Says would have to assess any offer that comes for core assets, focused on non-core asset sales

* CEO says already had inbound phone calls, emails expressing interest in Valeant assets

* CEO says has a "number of bankers" working on non-core asset sales