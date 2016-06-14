BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Says would have to assess any offer that comes for core assets, focused on non-core asset sales
* CEO says already had inbound phone calls, emails expressing interest in Valeant assets
CEO says already had inbound phone calls, emails expressing interest in Valeant assets
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million