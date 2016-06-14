June 14 Caterpillar Inc Vice President
of Finance Mike Dewalt spoke at Citi Industrials Conference:
* Finance VP Dewalt says number one priority is growing the
company: "We don't have a big need for capex right now"
* There is not much new demand for mining quipment
* There is some evidence dealers are quoting potential
mining truck rebuilds for customers
* Marketshare in China steadiily increasing, business is up
year-to-date
* We are cautiously optimistic around growth in China
* New demand for locomotives "is very weak and will likely
stay there for a while"
* Caterpillar expects to ship Tier Four locomotives in
second half of 2016
