* North Dakota oil regulator says April production drop was largest monthly slip in state history

* North Dakota oil regulator blames low prices, weather and road restrictions for April output decline

* North Dakota oil regulator says zero drilling rigs operating today in Williams County

* North Dakota oil regulator says state output could fall below 1 million barrels per day before end of year

* North Dakota oil regulator says producers 'really making progress' on capturing natural gas, reducing flaring