NEW YORK, June 16 Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, renewed a call for a national tax on sweetened beverages on Thursday after Philadelphia passed a soda tax, becoming the largest U.S. city with such a levy.

* Calls on Congress to "follow Philadelphia's lead" and enact her SWEET Act, which would impose an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

* Bill would direct revenues from tax to treatment and research of diet-related health conditions.

* Bill has been stalled in Congress since DeLauro first introduced it in July 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)