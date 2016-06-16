BRIEF-VF Corporat announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings date
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, renewed a call for a national tax on sweetened beverages on Thursday after Philadelphia passed a soda tax, becoming the largest U.S. city with such a levy.
* Calls on Congress to "follow Philadelphia's lead" and enact her SWEET Act, which would impose an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.
* Bill would direct revenues from tax to treatment and research of diet-related health conditions.
* Bill has been stalled in Congress since DeLauro first introduced it in July 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.