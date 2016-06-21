UPDATE 1-Bank of England upbeat on growth, some worry about inflation
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
June 21 Bank of Canada 15-day T-bill auction yields average 0.541 percent.
Further coverage: here (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.