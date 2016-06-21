June 21 (Reuters) -

* ICE issues customer notice in advance of June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

* ICE says Interval Price Limit levels for all ICE Futures U.S. products are subject to intra-day changes based on market conditions at any time.

* ICE says its will attempt to notify customers of changes "as quickly as possible but such notice may be published after the fact."

* Interval Price Limits act as a temporary circuit breaker feature on the electronic trading platform. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)