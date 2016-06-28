Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that it was restarting up the catalytic unit at its Salina Cruz refinery following a preventative shut down earlier in the day caused by a power outage.
The Pemex spokesman said that it will take a few hours to get up and running again. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.