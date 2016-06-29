June 29 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released the PureCircle Ltd shipments of stevia it detained in May for alleged links to a supplier that used force labor, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

* The shipments were released after a CBP review of documentation from PureCircle, which included independent verification

* The audits found there was no evidence of forced, bonded or involuntary prison labor and that the product was not being supplied by Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao Agricultural and Trade LLC

* The shipments were detained in the third seizure of imported goods since the implementation of a new law banning import of products made by forced label came into effect

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)