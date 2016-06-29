BRIEF-Sirtex Medical seeks trading halt; receives letter representating proceeding against co
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
** Shares of Hypermarcas SA slumped 8.5 percent on Wednesday and headed for its worst two-day slide since mid-2011 on reports a former executive admitted to paying bribes to politicians
** Over 11 million shares had traded hands by Wednesday afternoon, more than four times this month's daily average
** Local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday former institutional relations director Nelson Mello confessed to paying 30 million real ($9 million) to senators of the ruling PMDB party. Recipients included Senate President Renan Calheiros and former Planning Minister Romero Jucá, Estado said
** In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said an independent audit found that Mello authorized expenses on his own without providing proof of services rendered
** Hypermarcas shares fell 8.5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest loss in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
** Mello could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Jucá denied the report, while representatives for Calheiros did not respond to a request for comment. Hypermarcas said it is not the target of an investigation
($1 = 3.2450 Brazilian reais)
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 President Donald Trump's executive order last week to cut federal funding to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities would likely not result in an impact to cities' bond ratings, Fitch Ratings reported on Monday.
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent with co's subsidiary Hemp Industries S.R.O Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: