July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp

* CEO Brendan Bell says there are "encouraging" diamond acquisition prospects in Canada

* Dominion Diamond CEO says Dominion is the "logical acquiror" as it is Canada's biggest publicly traded diamond producer

* Dominion CEO says it is looking to hire a new chief financial officer with "a lot of mining M&A experience"