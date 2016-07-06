BRIEF-Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc
July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp
* CEO Brendan Bell says there are "encouraging" diamond acquisition prospects in Canada
* Dominion Diamond CEO says Dominion is the "logical acquiror" as it is Canada's biggest publicly traded diamond producer
* Dominion CEO says it is looking to hire a new chief financial officer with "a lot of mining M&A experience" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess
* Apivio Systems Inc recommends rejection of Nuri Telecom's unsolicited offer