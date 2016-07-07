(Fixes spelling of "Jefferies" in headline)
** A screening by Jefferies Group of the newly-reconstituted
Russell 2000 and Russell Midcap indexes found 26 companies it
said may beat earnings expectations for their most recent
quarter or see an upward revision in expectations, and seven
stocks that may miss or see downward revisions over the new few
weeks.
** Of the 26 positive stocks, information technology led the
list with 10 candidates, including Leidos Holdings,
Take-Two Interactive Software and Maximus Inc.
** Among the seven stocks Jefferies said may disappoint or
cut numbers into the reporting season, three were in the energy
sector: Teekay Corp, FMC Technologies and Frank's
International.
** Jefferies said to be included on the positive list
companies needed to have beaten the market over the last month
while those on the negative list have lagged.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard)