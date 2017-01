HOUSTON, July 8 Valero Energy Corp has started operations on a 90,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude topping unit at its 100,000 bpd refinery in Houston, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

* The company did not say when the unit started operations, but it was slated to be running by the end of June

* The topping unit will increase light crude processing capabilities at the refinery (Reporting by Liz Hampton)