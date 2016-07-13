Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Allergan Spokesman says in emailed statement that antitrust clearance is "imminent" and agrees with Teva view that deal closing is "any time now" (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.