BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 (Reuters) -
US Justice Department files lawsuit against Anthem, Cigna In D.C. District Court - court filing (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions