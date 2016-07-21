July 21 (Reuters) -
* Newmont Chief Financial Officer: Plan to reassess dividend
later this year, "would expect to be able to adjust it, given
our strong cash performance"
* Newmont Mining Chief Executive Officer: Sustaining
capital expenditure in 2018-2020 forecast to hold at $700-$800
million annually
* Newmont CEO: Assessing options to profitably extend
production at Yanacocha mine in Peru beyond 2019
* Newmont CEO: Yanacocha 'Quercher Main' extension option
would extend mine life to 2024, current capital estimates
$275-325 million, funding decision expected in Q2 2017
* Newmont CEO: Not moving away from copper, half greenfield
exploration on copper-gold areas, although production
"gold-centric" going forward
* Newmont CEO: Growth projects and savings beyond 2016 could
improve all-in sustaining costs by additional $25 to $75 an
ounce in future
* Newmont CEO: Board to review dividend in October and
current payout percentage of 20-25% free cash flow. Board
considers cash needs for debt reduction, project investment,
shareholder returns
* Newmont CEO: Very early-stage exploration looking at
Ethiopia; northeastern Australia - Queensland
(Reporting by Susan Taylor)