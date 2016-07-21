BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 Baer Says We Are Seeing Innovative Work On Providing Value
* Lynch says that if the big five were to become the big three the american people would suffer
* Baer says the four insurance companies are thriving as stand alone companies and do not need the deals to survive
* Baer says allowing just one company, Anthem, to dictate how much doctors get paid is not good for doctors, hospitals or employees
* Baer says that the divestments offered by the companies are incomplete and impractical
* Baer says the proposed divestitures by Anthem and Aetna appeared completely inadequate
* Baer says "we have no doubt that these mergers would reduce competition over what it is today"
* Baer says that the need for continued innovation is one of the reason it has filed the lawsuits against the insurers
* Cigna and Aetna-Humana mergers would fundamentally reshape the U.S. health insurance industry
* Lynch says that the insurance deals would affect national employer, medicare advantage and individual insurance markets
* Deputy Associate U.S. AG Baer says deals threaten to increase insurance premiums and slow innovation
* Baer says each deal poses an "unacceptable risk" to competition
* Baer says that the four insurers are major players on the obamacare individual exchanges and cannot risk higher premiums
* Baer says the divestitures are unlikely to solve the issues the Department of Justice has identified
* Baer says the White House, Department of Health and Human Services were not involved in the Justice Department decisions
Based care to consumers and that stimulates competition among all four insurers
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions