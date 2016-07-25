July 25 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she plans to stay at Yahoo
and see the deal through to closing
* Yahoo "assessing different opportunities" including a sale
of its Excalibur patent portfolio : Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
* Excalibur patent portfolio, including patents covering
search and advertising, will stay with remaining company: Yahoo
executives
* Yahoo will not be making "new investments" with cash of
the remaining company: Yahoo executives
* Yahoo board "retains full discretion as to timing and
manner" of returning the remaining company's cash to
shareholders: Yahoo executives
* Yahoo's goal is to "preserve pre-tax value" of Alibaba
shares that the remaining company owns: Yahoo executives
* The remaining company has been structured to hold the
Alibaba shares with no "current intent" to sell those shares in
a taxable transaction: Yahoo executives
* If the Yahoo board chooses, the remaining company can hold
Alibaba shares "indefinitely:" Yahoo executives
* The remaining company can "continue to hold" Yahoo Japan
shares "indefinitely and may" do so: Yahoo executives
* With Yahoo Japan shares, "there are tax efficient
transactions that can be done that have less than a full tax
burden or we could engage in taxable transactions:" Yahoo
executives
* "We wouldn't intend right now" to "entertain taxable
transactions on the Alibaba shares:" Yahoo executives
