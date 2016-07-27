BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Says if oil prices improve, would use additional cash flow to first cull debt
* Chief Executive Al Walker says expects $60 oil price 'likely to emerge as we move into 2017'
* CEO: 'For the first time since January 2015 ... We see a window to better oil prices'
* CEO says believes Colorado ballot initiatives on oil development 'would do so much damage to the state' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21