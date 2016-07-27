BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Comcast Corp has been in "test and learn mode" as it plans to offer wireless service in the near future: Comcast executives
* The 2016 Rio Olympics will be a "very profitable Olympics," Comcast on track to record more than $120 million in profit it made from London Olympics: Comcast executives
* "Over-the-top economics are unproven to us" and it's not clear that launching streaming services out of Comcast's footprint is the right strategy: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019