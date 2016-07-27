BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Hess Corp
* Chief Executive John Hess says plans to reduce drilling rigs in Bakken from three to two by august
* Says Schlumberger NV was vendor who provided faulty valve on Tubular Bells project
* Says pursuing legal action against Schlumberger NV for remediation costs, attorney fees and lost profit due to idle time at Tubular Bells project
* CEO says believes the global oil market is rebalancing
* CEO says remains committeed to ipo of Bakken JV, but will wait for financial markets to improve
* CEO says valve failure at Tubular Bells project in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico will harm 2017 production outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019