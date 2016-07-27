July 27 Hess Corp

* Chief Executive John Hess says plans to reduce drilling rigs in Bakken from three to two by august

* Says Schlumberger NV was vendor who provided faulty valve on Tubular Bells project

* Says pursuing legal action against Schlumberger NV for remediation costs, attorney fees and lost profit due to idle time at Tubular Bells project

* CEO says believes the global oil market is rebalancing

* CEO says remains committeed to ipo of Bakken JV, but will wait for financial markets to improve

* CEO says valve failure at Tubular Bells project in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico will harm 2017 production outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)