July 28 Pioneer Says Output Of 233,000 Boepd In Q2 Surpassed Guidance Of 224,000

* Says costs per barrel fell 26 percent in first half of 2016 versus first half of 2015

* 229,000 boepd

* Pioneer ceo says lower costs means it can 'compete with anything saudi arabia has'

* Pioneer says to keep debt to operating cash flow ratio below 1.0x through 2020

* Pioneer sees 15 percent compound production growth through 2020, expects to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming oil at about $55 a barrel