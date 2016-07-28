PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Bank of Canada 18-day t-bill auction yields average 0.576 percent. Further coverage: here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.