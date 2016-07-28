BRIEF-Taylor Morrison public offering of 10 mln class A shares priced at $19 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share
July 28 ConocoPhillips
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says flat production is not a goal, but wants to at least maintain existing output
* Says dividend increases, debt reduction, share repurchases among top plans for use of cash
* Says doesn't believe dividend represents enough shareholder remuneration
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid