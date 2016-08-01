Aug 1 U.S. CDC says there risk of continued active local transmission Of Zika virus by mosquito In Miami-Dade County area

* CDC director says pregnant women should avoid travel to miami area affected by local transmission of zika virus

* Pregnant women in Miami area should make every effort to avoid mosquito bites

* CDC says Miami mosquito control efforts not working as well as hoped

* CDC says pregnant women who traveled to affected area on or after june 15 be tested for Zika virus

* CDC says pregnant women in Mimia-Dade area after june 15 should be tested for Zika in first and second trimester

* CDC director says nothing we have seen suggests widespread Zika virus transmission

* CDC says recommends travelers returning from affected zika areas use mosquito repellent for 3 weeks to protect against local transmission

* CDC recommends women not get pregnant for up to 8 weeks after returning from Zika affected area of Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)