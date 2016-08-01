BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Express Scripts : * says adds Eli Lilly's new Taltz psoriasis drug to its list of excluded medications, making it ineligible for coverage.
* Says removes Gilead's hepatitis C treatment Harvoni from its excluded medications list
* says removes Pfizer's Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR arthritis drugs from its excluded medications list
* says adds colchicine gout drug to its excluded medications list, making it ineligible for coverage
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010