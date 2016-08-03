UPDATE 1-Harley's 2016 shipments fall short, forecasts dull 2017
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
Aug 3 Chief Executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA Wednesday Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday that the company would meet its 2016 divestment target with two deal still to be finalized
* One of the deals, which Vale highlighted in a previous earnings call with analysts, will likely involve Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and the sale of Vale's mining assets in Mozambique
* Ferreira could not confirm whether the other sale would involve any of Vale's core business in iron ore, when asked by Reuters at an event in Rio de Janeiro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses