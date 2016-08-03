BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says expects oil price environment to be 'challenging' through 2017
* CEO says most cost reductions come from efficiency gains, not lower service prices
* CEO says does not expect to exceed $3 billion capex budget for 2016
* CEO says interested in buying additional EOR assets
* CEO says asset prices seem 'excessive' now considering low oil prices
* CEO says expect continued growth in dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.