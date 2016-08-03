Aug 3 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says expects oil price environment to be 'challenging' through 2017

* CEO says most cost reductions come from efficiency gains, not lower service prices

* CEO says does not expect to exceed $3 billion capex budget for 2016

* CEO says interested in buying additional EOR assets

* CEO says asset prices seem 'excessive' now considering low oil prices

* CEO says expect continued growth in dividend