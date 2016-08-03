Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
Williams Cos Inc
* Shareholder corvex asks williams to add to, or replace, existing directors so that majority of the board will be new directors
* Shareholder corvex urges company to make changes to board within one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
OSLO, Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value.