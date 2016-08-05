Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Bombardier CEO says more than 60 percent complete with previously announced workplace reduction, on track for cost savings target

* Bombardier CEO says sees some near term softness in the business jet market

* Bombardier CEO says on target to make 150 deliveries for the year

* Bombardier CEO says seeing significant softeness in smaller size business jets

* Bombardier CEO says he never talked about cancelling global 8000 business jet

* Bombardier CFO says expects spending to rise next year on global 7000

* Bombardier CEO said no impact yet from brexit vote

* Bombardier CEO says will be able to have entry into service of global 7000 in 2018

* Bombardier CEO says discussions ongoing with federal government over possible investment

* Bombardier CEO says global business jets retained value better than competitors

* Bombardier CEO says first flight of global 7000 business jet on schedule for later this year

* Bombardier CFO says expects good liquidity at the start of 2017

* Bombardier CFO said will 'more or less' break even on cash flow for remainder of year

* Bombardier CEO says business jet softness more on side of smaller learjet than larger globals

* Bombardier CEO said company at right production for global business jet given market demand

* Bombardier CEO says inventory of used business jets has "come down a lot" (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)