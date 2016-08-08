BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazilian bankruptcy filings jumped 75.1 percent in the first seven months of this year to 1,098 cases, Serasa Experian, a credit protection service, said in a statement Monday.
In July alone, 175 companies filed for bankruptcy protection in Brazil, a 29.6 percent rise from the same month a year earlier, Serasa said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.