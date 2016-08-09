Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals comments from slide presentation and conference call:

* Repaid $1.29 bln debt as of Aug. 9; committed to minimum paydown $1.7 bln in 2016

* Core asset sales to reduce debt by more than $5 billion over 18 months

* Valeant CEO says in company is in compliance with bank debt maintenance covenants through 2016 but cushion not as large as he would like

* Core businesses, geographies that represent more than $2 billion revenue

* Valeant says has engaged banks and advisors in review of strategic alternatives; excludes core assets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)