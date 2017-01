** Nasdaq 100 clears its Mar 2000 tech-bubble peak, but now faces hurdles

** NDX vaults above 4835.16; joins other major averages already in record territory. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aOgQ3n

** Info tech strength off late Jun low the driver; best performing S&P 500 sector with 16.3 pct surge

** Nasdaq 100 has seen similar run off its post-Brexit low; up 15.7 pct in just 34 trading days (tds)

** NDX rally comparable to its previous 4 significant uninterrupted thrusts since Oct 2014 low: 17.5 pct in 31 tds, 17.5 pct in 17 tds, 16.9 pct in 26 tds, and 17.6 pct in 49 tds

** Index then suffered initial sharp setback: 5.9 pct in 13 tds, 9 pct in 8 tds, 5.3 pct in 8 tds, 6.4 pct in 13 tds

** Additionally, NDX faces resistance line from summer 2015 peak (now 4850); line capped strength late last year prior

** And market approaching 1-year anniversary of most intense period of last year's summer swoon (Aug 20-Aug 24); VIX futures now record spec net short position highlights complacency

** And CBOE Put/Call ratio 5-DMA under 0.60, per Thomson Reuters Datastream, also points to an overly confident market

** Thus, expect NDX to struggle toward resistance line; back under 4790/4771 can signal advance has stalled