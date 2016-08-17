SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) -

* Louis Dreyfus, global commodities merchant, said late on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend crushing two of its grain processing units in Brazil due to tight supplies of grains

* A local representative of the company said by email the two units were located in Jatai, Goias, and Ponta Grossa, Parana

* The company will use the down-time to conduct maintenance and regular upkeep at the units

* Aggressive exports of soybeans and corn earlier in 2016 and late 2015 due to the weak real to the dollar have tightened local grain supplies, slowed sales and raised domestic prices

