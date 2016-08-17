SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) -
* Louis Dreyfus, global commodities merchant, said late on
Tuesday it will temporarily suspend crushing two of its grain
processing units in Brazil due to tight supplies of grains
* A local representative of the company said by email the
two units were located in Jatai, Goias, and Ponta Grossa, Parana
* The company will use the down-time to conduct maintenance
and regular upkeep at the units
* Aggressive exports of soybeans and corn earlier in 2016
and late 2015 due to the weak real to the dollar have tightened
local grain supplies, slowed sales and raised domestic prices
Related story
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing)