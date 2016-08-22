Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 22 Pfizer, in analyst conference call:
* Says still plans to decide By late 2016 whether to split itself into separate companies selling either generic, patent-protected drugs
* Says planned Medivation deal will not affect Pfizer decision on whether to split itself
* Says potential earlier use of Medivation's Xtandi would be key to prostate cancer drug's growth
* Says remains open to deals of all sizes in future, if financially justified
* Says potential earlier use of Xtandi would open it to urologists, expanding prescriptions
* Says Xtandi is only at beginning of its "growth cycle"
* Says says "while interested" in Medivation's experimental drugs, value of deal was really based on Xtandi growth potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."