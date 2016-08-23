BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* Bank of montreal ceo says maintains active dialogue across range of acquisition opportunities
* Bank of montreal ceo says will maintain discipline around price when assessing acquisitions
* Bank of montreal cro says started lending less on higher value homes in some regions
* Bank of montreal cro says will grow oil portfolio selectively where opportunities arise (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: