** Dow Jones Industrial Average narrow range trade
since early Aug should soon give way to a return of volatility
** Pullback risks remain elevated
** From its late Jun trough low into its Jul 20 high, DJI
rallied as much as 9.1 pct in just 16 trading days (tds)
** Since, however, it's been a struggle; Dow has gyrated in
tight range and despite making marginal new highs, virtually
unchanged over past 3 weeks. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bzOPIW
** Meanwhile, Average True Range has collapsed to 2+ year
lows; study just about touching 6-year support line, potential
for sudden rise
** VIX just now coming up from testing 1-year lows,
while spec net short position in VIX futures also just
barely coming off extreme reading
** CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio 5-DMA still sub-0.60; another
sign of complacency
** With S&P 500 still struggling with long-term
resistance lines and Nasdaq 100 upside also
hindered, correction risks build amid a tired
market
** A range breakout should be near, and DJI 18466 downside
break can threaten 18247.79/18000 area quickly
** On renewed strength, push above 18668.44 can race to
Elliott Wave projs at 18778.84/18828.28