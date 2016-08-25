BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Td Ceo Says Looking At Acquisition Opportunities In U.S., Would Look At Bolt Ons in south-east area
* Td cro says has made changes to mortgage underwriting standards, more focus on income confirmation (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing