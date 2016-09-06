BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 6 EOG Resources Inc
* CEO Bill Thomas says will start drilling on new Yates acreage once deal closes in October
* CEO says will add drilling rigs to Yates acreage in 2017
* Says will boost capex spending in Delaware basin in 2017
* Says will announce potential changes to 2016 capex in third quarter
* Says took 'many months of negotiations' for Yates deal
* Says plans to continue to operate within cash flow
* Says no immediate need to drill and hold any part of Yates acreage by production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru