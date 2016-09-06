Sept 6 EOG Resources Inc

* CEO Bill Thomas says will start drilling on new Yates acreage once deal closes in October

* CEO says will add drilling rigs to Yates acreage in 2017

* Says will boost capex spending in Delaware basin in 2017

* Says will announce potential changes to 2016 capex in third quarter

* Says took 'many months of negotiations' for Yates deal

* Says plans to continue to operate within cash flow

* Says no immediate need to drill and hold any part of Yates acreage by production