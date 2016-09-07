MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** As the Nasdaq Composite continues its ascent into record territory, Nasdaq Advance/Decline Line gearing up for a key test
** IXIC has rallied strongly off its post-Brexit low; index up 15.3 pct since, easily outpacing S&P 500's 10-pct advance
** Info tech's 17.1-pct surge off that late Jun low, the driver; best performing SPX sector since. Add in resurgent FANGs, and tech laden indices/ETFs have been on a tear
** A broad Nasdaq advance has been in force since the major Feb 2016 trough as evidenced by a rising A/D Line. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2c4o54X
** However, divergence persists longer-term, and the Nasdaq breadth measure now nearing key test as it approaches resistance line from its 2014 peak
** Resistance line capped A/D Line strength prior to IXIC's Jul 2015 high; breaking down in concert then led to summer/winter market swoons
** Nasdaq A/D Line lagging its NYSE counterpart, which hit new all-time highs in Apr
** Thus, Nasdaq A/D Line failure at resistance should put Comp's advance on shaky ground; conversely, an upward breakout should add fuel to the fire, allow IXIC to focus on much higher targets
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.