Sept 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, in
webcast of its generic medicines business overview:
* Says still hopes for U.S. launch of its generic version of
Mylan's EpiPen by late 2017 or 2018
* Says plans to meet with FDA on possible re-application for
its EpiPen-like device.
* Says does not plan any modifications to its EpiPen-like
device
* Says working with FDA on a "path forward" for EpiPen-like
device, without formulation changes
* Says does not have enough biosimilar drugs in phase II
studies, needs partners to fill Phase II gap
* Says its drugs account for 13 of 27 generics that have
been first to file for U.S. marketing approval this year
* Says it is best positioned among generic companies to
thrive despite price erosion
* Says it is missing market scale in Brazil and is "looking
for opportunities to change that"
* Says its more than 300 generics awaiting u.s. approval are
versions of prescription drugs now having $110 billion in annual
sales
* Says it is also developing versions of prescription drugs
that have current annual sales of $90 billion
* Says looking for quality commercial partner for
biosimilars
* Says its attention-deficit disorder treatment Concerta
appears close to U.S. approval
