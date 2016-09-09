BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Transcanada Corp says it accepts decision of Energy East panel to step down, company looks forward to hearings resuming
Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene